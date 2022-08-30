Swinney has high praise for Uiagalelei, Klubnik

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik while discussing the Tigers’ quarterback situation Monday night during “Tiger Calls” on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar.

Swinney reiterated that Uiagalelei has “had a great offseason” heading into his junior campaign and added that the California native “is as respected a player as we’ve ever had.”

“Really from January on, he has just done an amazing job with doing everything he needed to do to improve his game, and he’s just really taken ownership and leadership of all of those things,” Swinney said. “He is as respected a player as we’ve ever had. These guys love him. He has an incredible work ethic and just a very humble spirit about him. I’m just happy for him because at the end of the day, it’s all about performance, and you’ve got to go compete.”

As for Klubnik, who enrolled early in January, Swinney said the highly touted true freshman from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is “better than advertised” and “has really pushed and driven” Uiagalelei in the Tigers’ quarterback competition.

“Klubnik comes in here in January, and man, he’s better than advertised,” Swinney said. “He is a really, really good player, and I think that has really pushed and driven DJ as well. Nothing like having great competition. So, it’s just a really good situation.”

Swinney made it clear that he’s confident Clemson will be better around Uiagalelei this season as the former five-star prospect looks to bounce back from the struggles he endured during his first full year as the Tigers’ starter in 2021.

“I’m proud of DJ,” Swinney said. “He’s done everything he needs and that we needed to see as far as practice and performance and all that. Now he’s just got to go do it on gameday, and it starts with certainly he’s got to be better in a couple areas that he needed to improve.

“But really, we’ve got to be better around him, and that’s what I’m most confident in. I think we’ve got a really good supporting cast in all areas – OL, tight end, running back, receiver. So, hopefully he’ll play like we all need him to play, and he can have the type of year that we all hope for.”

Time for Clemson fans to make sure the Tigers are competitive with South Carolina in NIL for baseball.

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center. New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand. Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.