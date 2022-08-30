Teammate: 'You don't notice' Putnam at new position

Offensive linemen are a lot like specialists in one aspect: If they’re frequently noticed by fans and coaches during the course of a game, that’s usually not a good thing.

Their jobs are largely thankless and often taken for granted. But much like a shanked punt or a missed field goal for kickers, nothing draws eye toward a lineman quicker than a bad snap, a missed block or a penalty.

In that context, Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden said Will Putnam has been largely invisible this preseason.

“The biggest thing is you don’t notice Will, which is what you want as an offensive lineman,” McFadden said. “There’s not many or really ever any bad snaps, and he does a great job moving people.”

Putnam continues to draw rave reviews for his transition to center. The senior started the last two seasons at guard before making the move this spring, one made out of necessity with Clemson losing its top three centers from last season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said then the plan was to seek out a starting center in the transfer portal, but Swinney’s tune changed after watching Putnam operate at his new position during the spring.

Swinney opened preseason camp by making it clear Putnam was the unquestioned starter at center. The Tigers made a similar move last season by sliding veteran Matt Bockhorst inside, which came with mixed reviews before Bockhorst suffered a career-ending knee injury late in the season.

The real evaluation of Putnam’s move will start Monday when Clemson opens the season against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. But so far, coaches and teammates alike have had few complaints about the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder’s performance as the new anchor of the offensive line.

“Will is a great addition at center,” McFadden said. “I think we’ve needed a guy like Will at center in the past. He’s done a great job, and I think he’ll do a great job this season for sure.”

