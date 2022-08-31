Death Valley Upgrades, Scoreboard Photo Gallery

Football

August 31, 2022

Death Valley is going to have a few changes awaiting for fans this season.  With the home opener coming quickly we take a look at some of the finishing touches on the upgrades.

Check out some pictures from Bart Boatwright that shows the changes to Death Valley in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

