First Clemson visit ‘was amazing’ for versatile Peach State athlete

A versatile athlete from the Peach State was all smiles during his first-ever visit to Tiger Town earlier this summer.

Statesboro (Ga.) High School’s AJ Eason – a 5-foot-10, 190-pound prospect in the class of 2023 – was able to check out Clemson for the first time when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June.

“Just seeing the weight room and the facilities and stuff, it was amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Eason classifies himself as a linebacker/running back/strong safety, per his Twitter profile, and he is playing outside linebacker and running back for his high school team this season.

At the Swinney Camp, though, Eason worked out with the safeties and Clemson safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

“It was great,” Eason said of working with Conn. “He took me to the side and talked to me and told me what I was doing wrong and what I was doing right, so that the next time I went out there I could do it correctly.”

Eason felt good about his camp performance and the consistent effort he put forth during every rep. He enjoyed his Swinney Camp experience and left campus having learned new techniques that he could take with him and implement into his game.

“It was a great experience, just being able to be around the coaches and the other players and just being able to learn from them,” he said.

South Carolina State and Tuskegee University have offered Eason, while schools such as Akron, Furman, Austin Peay and Lenoir-Rhyne have shown interest in the talented Peach State recruit who describes himself as a “strong, athletic” player.

“I’m fast, I’m coachable,” he added. “I’m willing to take in criticism and keep playing.”

Eason hopes to prove what he’s capable of during his senior season and show college coaches that they could count on him to go all out and give 110 percent whenever he’s on the field.

“My speed from sideline to sideline, and then my effort – I give a lot of effort in each play,” he said. “I just want to show that I’m always going to give effort.”

–Photo courtesy of AJ Eason on Twitter (@Ajeason28)

