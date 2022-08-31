Former Clemson DL placed on IR, out for season

A former Clemson defensive lineman has been placed on injured reserve and is out for the season.

The New Orleans Saints placed defensive tackle Albert Huggins on IR, ending his season before it really even began.

Huggins suffered the season-ending leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers last Friday.

It was an unfortunate injury for Huggins, who, per Saints Wire, “had carved out a role for himself as the only real nose tackle on the team and was getting valuable snaps in the interior rotation.”

During his Clemson career (2015-18), Huggins tallied 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games (four starts). He was a member of the Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

Saints DT Albert Huggins was carted off the field to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. Tough break in the final quarter of the preseason. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 27, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images