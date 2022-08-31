Former Clemson LB excited, ‘very grateful’ to make Bills 53-man roster

After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of April’s NFL Draft, Baylon Spector did the best he could possibly do in the preseason to earn a spot on the team’s roster entering the 2022 campaign.

So, at peace knowing that he did everything in his power on the field, the former Clemson linebacker says he wasn’t too nervous in the days and hours leading up to Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline as he awaited word on whether or not he would make the team.

“I just felt like I had put my best foot forward during training camp and preseason,” Spector told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “So at the end of the day I felt like doing that, that’s all I could do. So, I wasn’t too anxious. I was a little excited just to figure out what would happen, just knowing that I put my best foot forward.”

Spector’s hard work paid off, and he was certainly excited when he found out Tuesday that he made the 53-man roster for the Bills following a strong preseason in which he racked up 24 total tackles – tied for the second most among all NFL players in preseason action.

“It’s exciting. That’s what you work for your whole life,” Spector said. “You put the work in, you go through camp like the unexpected, you just take it day-by-day and finally here it comes. So, it’s exciting. Very grateful.”

Spector knows plenty of other players weren’t as fortunate as him, and seeing others get cut keeps him grounded and provides additional motivation for the former Tiger team captain.

“You see other decisions, like wow, it truly is a business,” Spector said. “As a rookie, you see other guys leave, other guys get cut and you’re like, it is a business. It’s part of it, and that’s where you learn. As a rookie, you see that part and it kind of keeps you humbled and keeps you working.”

A two-year starter at weakside linebacker in 2020-21 after spending several seasons as a key reserve, Spector concluded his Clemson career (2017-21) credited with 210 career tackles (22.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and an interception over 53 games (21 starts).

Last season, the Calhoun, Ga., native ranked second on the team with 85 tackles, recording 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games (10 starts).

Spector and his Bills squad will travel to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the two teams’ season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8 (8:20 p.m., NBC).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Time for Clemson fans to make sure the Tigers are competitive with South Carolina in NIL for baseball.

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center. New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand. Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.