Former Clemson safety waived by NFL team

This former Clemson defender was among the former Tigers waived by NFL teams on Tuesday.

Tanner Muse was one of 21 players waived by the Seattle Seahawks.

Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks wanted Muse back on their practice squad.

Muse was signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad last September after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was selected by the Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former All-ACC safety finished his Clemson career from 2015-19 with 237 tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images