Football

Former Tigers joining NFL practice squads

By August 31, 2022 6:20 pm

A bunch of former Clemson football players are joining NFL practice squads after being released Tuesday.

Wide receiver Deon Cain is back with the Philadelphia Eagles on their practice squad after being waived by the Eagles, while cornerback Mario Goodrich is also signing to the Eagles’ practice squad after being waived by the Eagles as well.

Safety Nolan Turner, who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is back with Tampa Bay on the Bucs’ practice squad.

Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, is back with the Cowboys on their practice squad.

Additionally, wide receiver Cornell Powell is back with the Kansas City Chiefs on their practice squad after being released by the Chiefs, while Tanner Muse was waived by the Seattle Seahawks but has been signed to the team’s practice squad.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

