Former Tigers joining NFL practice squads

A bunch of former Clemson football players are joining NFL practice squads after being released Tuesday.

Wide receiver Deon Cain is back with the Philadelphia Eagles on their practice squad after being waived by the Eagles, while cornerback Mario Goodrich is also signing to the Eagles’ practice squad after being waived by the Eagles as well.

Safety Nolan Turner, who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is back with Tampa Bay on the Bucs’ practice squad.

Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, is back with the Cowboys on their practice squad.

Additionally, wide receiver Cornell Powell is back with the Kansas City Chiefs on their practice squad after being released by the Chiefs, while Tanner Muse was waived by the Seattle Seahawks but has been signed to the team’s practice squad.

WR Deon Cain practice squad to #Eagles, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2022

#Bills bringing DT C.J. Brewer back to their practice squad, #Eagles adding CB Mario Goodrich to theirs, per their agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2022

Rookie safety Nolan Turner is also back on Bucs’ practice squad. Only two spots unaccounted for, maybe for signings from other teams. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 31, 2022

Cowboys are signing DT Carlos Watkins to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. He started 14 games in 2021 and makes a deep defensive line even deeper. pic.twitter.com/TreE8mhJBG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Chiefs' initial practice squad signings: S Zayne Anderson

G Mike Caliendo

LB Jack Cochrane

RB Jerrion Ealy

WR Daurice Fountain

TE Jordan Franks

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Azur Kamara

LB Elijah Lee

QB Chris Oladokun

WR Cornell Powell

C Austin Reiter

DT Danny Shelton

DT Taylor Stallworth — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 31, 2022

The Seahawks have signed 12 players to their practice squad, the team announced. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

T Greg Eiland

WR Cade Johnson

LB Vi Jones

TE Tyler Mabry

WR Bo Melton

CB Quandre Mosely

LB Tanner Muse

S Scott Nelson

T Liam Ryan

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Aaron Donkor — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 31, 2022

