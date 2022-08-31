Streeter asked how Tigers will split carries between Shipley, Pace, Mafah

Clemson heads into the 2022 campaign with a “three-headed monster” at running back in the form of sophomores Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, and junior Kobe Pace.

Shipley, a former five-star prospect, is the starting running back after leading the Tigers in rushing as a true freshman last season. But health permitting, he’ll once again share backfield duties with Pace and Mafah, both of whom figure to get their share of carries as part of Clemson’s primary running back rotation this season beginning with Monday’s opener against Georgia Tech.

So, how will the Tigers divvy up carries between the trio?

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was asked that question Wednesday during his media availability.

“I feel confident with all three of those guys, and that’s what so special about the group is they all three can be put into any situation, and I feel really, really confident with that,” Streeter said. “So, you always, going into a game, you want to see what the flow is like for some of these guys. Some guys get the hot hand, and then you want to get the ball to them a little bit more.”

Streeter reiterated that Shipley — who got 45 more carries than anyone else on the roster last season despite missing three games with a leg injury and finished as Clemson’s leading rusher (738 yards, 11 rushing TDs) — sits atop the depth chart at running back and will be fed the rock.

But with two talented backups in Pace and Mafah, Streeter and the Tigers have the luxury of being able to ride the hot hand depending on who has it in any given game.

“Obviously, Shipley’s our starter, so he’s going to get the ball. It’s important for us to do that, to feed him,” Streeter said. “But man, those other two guys are really, really special. So, I really think it depends on the flow of the game, it depends on who has the hot hand.”

Pace has 716 career rushing yards on 122 carries entering his junior season, the most of the group.

Mafah, who accounted for 342 yards on 75 touches as a true freshman last season, got all of the first-team work in the spring while Shipley and Pace recovered from injuries.