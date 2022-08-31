Streeter: Klubnik has 'earned' playing time

Will Cade Klubnik see the field in Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech next Monday?

While DJ Uiagalelei heads into the 2022 campaign as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, Brandon Streeter was asked during his media availability Wednesday if Clemson would like to give Klubnik a series early in Monday’s game for the true freshman signal-caller to get his feet wet, so to speak.

Streeter said it’ll be a play-it-by-ear situation for the season opener against the Yellow Jackets, though Clemson’s quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator made it clear that Klubnik is “definitely going to play this year.”

“We’re kind of playing it by ear there. He’s definitely going to play this year, there’s no doubt about it,” Streeter said. “Whether he plays this first game or not, we’ll wait and see, see how practice goes this week and then see how the game flows.”

Streeter added that Klubnik, who enrolled early at Clemson in January and went through spring practice and fall camp, has earned the right to play this season with how he’s performed in practices.

The Tigers, Streeter said, are prepared to put the former five-star prospect in against Georgia Tech if the game situation calls for it.

“I think it’s important that he is ready to go, and he has deserved to play this year, there’s no question about it,” Streeter said. “He has earned that right, and he’s done nothing but get better each and every day. So, it really depends on the flow of the game. But we are prepared to do so if we need to.”

