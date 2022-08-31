Uiagalelei on why this year will be different

By August 31, 2022 2:33 pm

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei held his weekly press conference Wednesday as the Tigers prepare to battle Georgia Tech in the season opener.

Uiagalelei went in-depth on how he is a different player this season and how the offense is improved.

Watch Uiagalelei’s press conference on TCITV:

