Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?

It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from.

Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding wanting Charlottesville to build a reputation of being a tough place to play.

“I believe, at Scott Stadium, we can create the most difficult place for other teams to play in the ACC,” Elliott said.

After being on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson since 2011 and coaching in games at Death Valley for the last decade, Elliott enters his first season as the Cavaliers’ head coach in 2022.

