Goodwin says Eason has made Clemson’s staff ‘so much better’

As Clemson prepares for its season opener against Georgia Tech, there will be some new faces along the Tigers’ sideline on Monday night in Atlanta.

One of them being Nick Eason.

After joining Dabo Swinney’s staff as Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/run game coordinator in December, Eason is set to coach his first game at the university he once played for. Just a few days before Clemson’s season opener, Wesley Goodwin was asked about the new external addition to the defensive coaching staff and what he brings to the team.

“Just a toughness mindset,” Goodwin said Wednesday. “He believes in the same things that I do. Physicality, first and foremost. If you can’t be physical up front and win the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to be really good defensively. So, just bringing the physicality. Just a big disciplinarian, so just being a stickler for the details. And then he’s like me — he likes to have fun and joke around. Obviously, his humor. He mixes well in our staff room. Obviously, 19 years in the NFL. He’s picked up a trade secret here and there — that’s been beneficial as well.”

It surely doesn’t hurt to have a coach on staff, who played in two Super Bowls during a 10-year NFL career following his playing days at Clemson. Especially with having several talented defensive linemen who have aspirations of playing at the next level.

Both Goodwin and Eason have experience in the NFL, so they are cut from a similar cloth, even if their respective paths to Clemson are a bit different.

“Just his physical mindset every day and his discipline, I think has made tremendous improvement and resonates throughout our whole defense,” Goodwin said. “He’s made me a better coach from some of the things that we do from a back seven rush standpoint. I feel like he’s made our staff so much better.”