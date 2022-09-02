Cagle, Thompson taking on leadership roles for Clemson softball

This past Saturday at the Dear Old Clemson Event held at the Madren Conference Center, the Clemson softball team was allowed to sign memorabilia and speak with fans about their excitement for the upcoming season.

After getting swept by Oklahoma State in the NCAA softball super regional back in May, the Tigers are excited to have many players, especially starters, returning this spring. Even though the team only suffered a few losses from its roster this offseason, one of those players was infielder and team leader, Cammy Pereira.

“I think it definitely helps that we did not lose too much, but we did lose leadership in the middle with Cammy, so I think for us the fall is going to be a little bit of figuring out [how] the transfers and freshmen kind of fit in, and the new leadership makeup,” junior Valarie Cagle said on Saturday. “We have a lot of starters coming back so we have a lot of experience, so I think that we are just really going to be able to build on that.”

With the team making it to its first-ever super regional in program history, the Tigers have high expectations and goals going into this season. Cagle is particularly excited to see the Tigers keep making more strides toward the Women’s College World Series.

“Every year for us it had been about getting to the next step and kind of growing from that,” Cagle said. “So, I think we’ve got a really good group this year. I am just excited to go on the journey of trying to get to the next step of the World Series”

Both Cagle and left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson have a similar approach to setting personal goals that may be too far advanced for the season.

“I mean I never really set goals for myself, I usually just want to help the team in any way I can and find my role that year,” Thompson said Saturday. “I want the team to succeed in any way, and it’s my responsibility here to help that happen, so that’s what I look forward to doing.”

Cagle agrees, saying that if she sets big-picture goals it makes it harder for her to focus on the little things throughout the season.

“I have kind of learned that enjoying the little things is just so much more fun and getting invested in this game today,” she said, “and not getting too far ahead is best for me.”

Clemson is scheduled for its first preseason exhibition match later in September.