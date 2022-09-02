Clemson Extends Win Streak Over South Carolina to Nine Matches

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alvaro Gomez’s second half goal proved decisive Friday night as the No. 1 Tigers (3-0-0) took down their in-state rival South Carolina (0-2-1) for the ninth consecutive time by a score of 1-0. The ninth win ties Clemson’s longest winning streak over the Gamecocks in the history of the rivalry, and earned Clemson its first point in this year’s Palmetto Series.

The Tigers have not lost to their rival since 2014, and have not allowed a goal to the Gamecocks since 2019. During the nine-match win streak, Clemson has outscored South Carolina by a whopping 26-4.

The first half came and went with little scoring chances to speak of, and Clemson went into the break level for the first time this season. In the second frame, Alvaro Gomez received a pass from the Tigers’ points leader Ousmane Sylla at the top of the box and ripped a shot to the left of the Gamecocks’ keeper into the net.

South Carolina went on the offensive looking for the equalizer, but the Tiger defense was repeatedly up to the task, and was able to thwart any efforts. Goalkeeper Trevor Manion earned his first career shutout while making one save.

“We are very proud of the team to come away with another win in the rivalry, said Head Coach Mike Noonan, who was absent from the match due to illness. “South Carolina is much improved but we know that our performance must continue to improve to accomplish the goals we have set for ourselves. I am thankful that I have such an amazing coaching staff who prepared and coached the team so well tonight”

Up next, the Tigers return home on Monday, Sept. 5 to take on UNC Asheville at Historic Riggs Field. The match will begin at 6 p.m. and stream on ACCNX.