Priority local OL target hears from Clemson, plans to visit next month

This local offensive line target is among the prospects who have heard from Clemson since the calendar turned to Sept. 1, when college coaches across the country could begin directly contacting junior prospects in the class of 2024.

Offensive line coach Thomas Austin and other members of the Tigers’ staff have reached out to Blake Franks, a four-star offensive lineman from Greenville (S.C.) High School.

“I got to talk to Coach Austin,” Franks told The Clemson Insider, “and a few other coaches introduced themselves to me.”

Austin let Franks know that he’s a priority target for the Tigers and expressed his intention to see the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder play in person this fall.

“He told me I’m a big priority,” Franks said, “and that he’s going to come to one of our games this year.”

Hearing that from Austin meant a lot to Franks, who hauled in an offer from Clemson in late July.

“It felt good to hear that I am a priority,” he said.

Franks, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer and has visited Clemson multiple times since this past March, told TCI he’s planning to return to campus for the Tigers’ home game vs. NC State on Oct. 1.

Where does Clemson stand with the standout local lineman at this point in his recruiting process?

“I don’t know exactly yet who’s my top five,” he said, “but I definitely think that Clemson is high up there.”

Franks holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina along with Clemson.

