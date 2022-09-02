Swinney updates injury status of team entering season opener

During his post-practice media availability via Zoom on Friday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team heading into Monday’s season opener vs. Georgia Tech.

Swinney said during his press conference Thursday that the two players on the two-deep depth chart who are out for Monday’s game are freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, who has been making swift progress in his recovery from ACL surgery in the spring, as well as fifth-year senior defensive end Xavier Thomas, who is recovering from surgery for the foot injury that he sustained in the Tigers’ first scrimmage of preseason camp on Aug. 13.

On Friday, Swinney was asked about his team’s availability for Monday’s game and if it’s still only Thomas and Randall out of the two-deep who won’t make the trip to Atlanta.

“Right,” Swinney said.

Friday’s practice was the normal game week Wednesday practice, so obviously things could change with another practice still to go tomorrow, but as of right now the Tigers appear to be in good shape from a health standpoint heading to Atlanta.

Monday’s game against the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

