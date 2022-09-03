David Pollack gives his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack appeared on ESPN’s Get Up show and gave his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff this season.

Pollack’s CFP top four is comprised of No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Utah.

Notably left out of the former Georgia defensive end’s top four are the defending national champion Bulldogs, who defeated Alabama, 33-18, in last season’s CFP National Championship Game. Georgia had a 14-1 record last season, while the Crimson Tide went 13-2.

Ohio State beat Utah, 48-45, in last season’s Rose Bowl to cap off an 11-2 campaign. Utah finished the 2021 season 10-4.

Clemson, of course, reeled off six straight wins to end the 2021 season, finishing with a 10-3 record to reach at least 10 wins for the 11th straight season. The Tigers are looking to reclaim the ACC title and return to the CFP in 2022 after seeing their streak of six consecutive ACC Championships and six straight CFP appearances come to an end last season.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson are ranked Nos. 1-4, respectively, in both the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, while Utah is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll.

