‘It’s not fair’: Putnam comes to Uiagalelei’s defense

Will Putnam is well aware of how it works for quarterbacks: When things go well offensively, they’re going to get the bulk of the credit. And when things don’t, they’re saddled with most of the blame.

“It’s just kind of part of the quarterback position,” Clemson’s veteran offensive lineman acknowledged.

That’s not to say Putnam agrees with the sentiment, particularly when it comes to his signal caller. D.J. Uiagalelei’s struggles in his first year as the Tigers’ starter have been well-documented for an offense that finished among the nation’s worst in numerous categories last season, including yards, points and completion percentage.

While Uiagalelei caught his share of criticism from various directions outside the program, Putnam came to his defense this week. Echoing head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments on the offense’s struggles a season ago, Putnam said the help around Uiagalelei, including the offensive line, wasn’t up to snuff.

“We’ve never blamed him for anything because, as a team, everyone has to take ownership and accountability for all of our success and all of our failures. It has to be unconditional,” said Putnam, who’s making the move from guard to center this season. “And some of it, it’s not fair to D.J. because passes, for example, it’s not always on the quarterback. It can be on the wide receiver for running the wrong route. It can be on us up front for not having the best protection we could’ve had. And then sometimes he might just make a mistake, which we all make mistakes.”

Despite the flak Uiagalelei caught last season, Putnam said he never saw the quarterback’s demeanor change. And he never saw Uiagalelei pointing fingers. Instead, Putnam said he witnessed Uiagalelei emerge as one of the team’s best leaders amid a turbulent time.

“I think some of the most powerful leaders are the ones that lead by example,” Putnam said. “Good leaders make others believe in them, but great leaders make others believe in themselves. And I think that’s what D.J. does.

“He’s always carried himself really well. He makes other guys want to be better.”

Putnam said the offensive line has taken it upon themselves to help Uiagalelei redeem himself this fall. The first chance for Uiagalelei and the rest of the offense to try to do that will come Monday when Clemson opens the season against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, we love him, and we want him to do well,” Putnam said. “And I think that’s also another thing up front that we’ve kind of taken as a challenge upon ourselves is to do what we can to put him in the best opportunity for him to make the most plays.”

