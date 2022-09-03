National outlet says two NFL teams should monitor these Clemson players

A national outlet recently highlighted one college football prospect who each NFL team should be monitoring this fall.

CBS Sports published a list of one 2023 NFL Draft prospect for each NFL team to monitor during the college football season, and two Clemson players appeared on the list.

CBS Sports says the Cleveland Browns should keep tabs on senior wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

“Cleveland has to be aware of its salary cap situation following the investment in Deshaun Watson,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote. “Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper quenches an immediate need at the position but it is not a long-term solution. Ngata is a big-bodied wide receiver with great athletic ability. His potential has not yet bubbled to the surface but that is the type of physical profile to earn a longer look from NFL teams.”

Meanwhile, CBS Sports cited Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson as the player that the New York Jets should monitor this season.

“The work done to improve the Jets roster over the past year is nothing short of remarkable,” Edwards wrote. “Quarterback is obviously a big question mark and the offensive line has a few building blocks but the long-term vision for that unit needs to become more clear. They have viable options at essentially every other position on the field with the exception of linebacker.

“Simpson has a diverse skill set that allows him to drop into coverage or shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield. His height and weight is nearly identical to San Francisco’s Fred Warner, who was a key part of Robert Saleh’s defense.”

Simpson is ranked No. 7 on CBS Sports’ early list of the best prospects expected to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy is ranked No. 2 and Tigers redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is ranked No. 15.

Simpson enters 2022 credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 837 snaps over 25 games (15 starts).

The former five-star prospect from Charlotte, N.C., earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team) last season when he ranked third on the team with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0). He also added three pass breakups over 556 snaps in 13 games (12 starts).

Ngata, who has dealt with nagging injuries throughout his time at Clemson, enters the 2022 campaign credited with 47 receptions for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns over 31 games (11 starts).

As a junior last season, the former blue-chip recruit from Folsom, Calif., caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown in nine games (eight starts).

