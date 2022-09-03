Nation's No. 1 LB hears from Clemson, expects to visit next week

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class heard from Clemson this week and expects to be back in Tiger Town a week from today.

Jefferson (Ga.) five-star Sammy Brown was contacted by multiple members of Clemson’s staff – including head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn – on Thursday, Sept. 1, when college coaches across the country could begin actively reaching out to junior prospects in the class of 2024.

“I heard from most of the defensive coaching staff, Coach Goodwin, Coach Conn, etc.,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “I actually heard from Coach Swinney as well.”

Brown became the first prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Clemson when he picked up the offer while on campus for the program’s underclassmen day March 12. He then returned on April 6 to take in the Tigers’ final spring practice prior to their April 9 spring game, before most recently traveling back to campus for another visit during the Swinney Camp in June.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound blue-chip recruit told TCI he is planning to visit Clemson again for its first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Furman.

“I think that we’re going to the Furman game next week,” he said. “My parents went to Furman, so kinda lines up.”

The Tigers are one of many prominent suitors for Brown, whose extensive list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee, to name some.

Brown said with a laugh that the recruiting process has been “a little crazy” for him since the calendar turned to Sept. 1 and coaches could start directly contacting him.

“But it’s been good to finally be able to talk to these coaches in real time!” he said.

“It definitely makes it a lot easier to be in communication with the coaches,” he added. “I don’t have to call through my dad and what not. I really look forward to talking with all the coaches on a regular basis and building that relationship even further.”

Brown is the No. 2 prospect in the Peach State, No. 1 linebacker nationally and No. 9 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!