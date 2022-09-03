Tour of Champions: Clemson's 5-star QB commit shines in comeback win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clemson’s five-star quarterback commitment shined in a comeback win Friday night.

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian’s Christopher Vizzina accounted for more than 300 total yards and four total touchdowns in his team’s 36-29 victory over Chilton County (Clanton, Ala.).

With Briarwood Christian down by one point late in the fourth quarter, Vizzina connected for a 41-yard completion to help set up his quarterback keeper with eight seconds remaining — his second rushing touchdown of the game — that gave Briarwood Christian a 34-29 advantage. The future Tiger then hit a jump pass two-point conversion that provided the final margin of victory.

Vizzina finished 13-of-27 passing for 223 yards and had two touchdown passes while also rushing 13 times for 110 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Vizzina play on the first stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. You can check out clips from his impressive performance below:

Vizizna making things happen here at the end of the first half. 14-14 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/WIuvSiv8zH — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022

QB1 getting ready for the second-half pic.twitter.com/yTvikgK6j0 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022

Vizizna running some RPO action. pic.twitter.com/IlqTXAKQPb — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022

Christopher Vizzina can be just as effective with his legs. Briarwood moving the ball here as Clemson’s five-star QB commit has multiple first down runs on this drive. 5:58 remaining in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/nilyaY6X0h — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022

Christopher Vizzina pushes through for a touchdown. His fifth rushing attempt of the force ends in his third total touchdown of the game. Clemson’s five-star QB commit is taking over. 21-14 with 3:49 remaining in the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/FU618My63Z — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022

Christopher Vizzina with a 41-yard pass. Briarwood down by 1 has the ball at the 27-yard line with 57 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/lhL0F6BBVb — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 3, 2022