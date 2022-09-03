Tour of Champions: Clemson's 5-star QB commit shines in comeback win

Tour of Champions: Clemson's 5-star QB commit shines in comeback win

Tour of Champions: Clemson's 5-star QB commit shines in comeback win

September 3, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Clemson’s five-star quarterback commitment shined in a comeback win Friday night.

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian’s Christopher Vizzina accounted for more than 300 total yards and four total touchdowns in his team’s 36-29 victory over Chilton County (Clanton, Ala.).

With Briarwood Christian down by one point late in the fourth quarter, Vizzina connected for a 41-yard completion to help set up his quarterback keeper with eight seconds remaining — his second rushing touchdown of the game — that gave Briarwood Christian a 34-29 advantage. The future Tiger then hit a jump pass two-point conversion that provided the final margin of victory.

Vizzina finished 13-of-27 passing for 223 yards and had two touchdown passes while also rushing 13 times for 110 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Vizzina play on the first stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. You can check out clips from his impressive performance below:

