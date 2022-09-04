Friday Night Lights: Future Tigers shine across the board

A bunch of Clemson commitments shined with standout performances in their respective teams’ games this weekend.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian’s Christopher Vizzina play on the first stop of this year’s Tour of Champions

Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit accounted for more than 300 total yards and four total touchdowns in his team’s 36-29 victory over Chilton County (Clanton, Ala.).

With Briarwood Christian down by one point late in the fourth quarter, Vizzina connected for a 41-yard completion to help set up his quarterback keeper with eight seconds remaining — his second rushing touchdown of the game — that gave Briarwood Christian a 34-29 advantage. The future Tiger then hit a jump pass two-point conversion that provided the final margin of victory.

Vizzina finished 13-of-27 passing for 223 yards and had two touchdown passes while also rushing 13 times for 110 yards and two more scores on the ground.

As for Thomspon (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, he helped his team capture their first win of the season in a 34-14 defeat of Vestavia Hills (Ala.) on Friday.

Thompson defensive lineman and Clemson commit Peter Woods tosses a Vestavia Hills ball carrier to the ground after losing his helmet 💪🤯 @35Pwoo @WARRIORNATION20 @athletics_ths #ClemsonFamily 🎥 NFHS Network pic.twitter.com/5apKQvBhyf — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) September 3, 2022

First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry accounted for six receptions with 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 loss vs. Chardon (Naples, Fla.) on Friday.

Touchdown @FBA_Athletics_ . Olsen Henry, Clemson commit, his second TD reception of the day caps a 99-yard drive. with 8:37 in the fourth @topperfb trails 18-17. pic.twitter.com/ggml6TJhlD — News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) September 3, 2022

As for Vandegrift (Austin, TX.) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, he caught his first career touchdown pass on a trick play in his team’s 45-0 win over (Texas) on Friday.

VANDY POSTY: Clemson commit OL Ian Reed (‘23) scored his 1st Varsity TD tonight @Ian_Reed72 @VHSFootball pic.twitter.com/pI5iYs3ebT — FLX ATX (@FlxAtx) September 3, 2022

In addition, Rockwall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson had two receptions with 22 yards in his team’s 51-23 win over Dallas (Texas) Jesuit on Friday.

Here are other scores from games involving Clemson commits this weekend:

OL Zechariah Owens, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.): 28-21 loss vs. Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.) — DID NOT PLAY (injury)

OL Harris Sewell, Permian (Odessa, TX.): 42-21 win vs. Midway (Waco, TX.)

DL Stephiylan Green, Rome (Ga.): 23-6 loss vs. Carrolton (Ga.)

LB Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) 33-0 win vs. Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

CB Avieon Terell, Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.): 30-20 loss vs. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)

CB Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge (Ga.): 33-30 loss vs. Dougherty (Albany, Ga.)

S Kylen Webb, Sumner (Riverview, Fla.): 20-0 win vs. Chamberlain (Tampa, Fla.) — DID NOT PLAY (injury)

* Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge, MA.) is currently missing a scoring update, so there are no results are stats available on Ronan Hanafin at the moment.

* Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star DE AJ Hoffler, Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star LB Dee Crayton, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star CB Branden Strozier and Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star S Rob Billings all had byes this past Friday.

* Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star TE Markus Dixon’s season doesn’t start until next Friday, Sept. 9