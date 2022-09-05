Bad news for Syracuse

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers delivered some bad news on the injury front during his press conference Monday following the Orange’s 31-7 home win over Louisville on Saturday in the two teams’ season opener.

Babers told reporters that both redshirt senior fullback Chris Elmore and sophomore linebacker Stefon Thompson will miss the rest of the season with lower body injuries.

Thompson is a standout linebacker who earned a starting nod as a true freshman from the first game of the 2020 season. Last season, he started all 12 games at linebacker, finishing second on the team with 79 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. His six sacks ties for the sixth-most by a sophomore in program history.

Elmore is a sixth-year player who has appeared in more than 50 games as a tight end/fullback/offensive lineman since 2016. He redshirted in 2021 after injuries shortened his senior campaign to just four games.

Clemson will play host to Syracuse at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22.

