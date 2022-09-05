Big special teams play sets up Tigers' first TD

Football

By September 5, 2022 9:02 pm

A big play on special teams set a struggling Clemson offense up for the first score of Monday night’s game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Following a blocked punt by Carson Donnelly that was recovered by Brannon Spector at Georgia Tech’s 18-yard line and returned 13 yards to the 5, the Tigers took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

After three runs on the first three plays produced 4 yards, Dabo Swinney decided to go for it on fourth down and Shipley paid that decision off with his 12th career rushing touchdown.

Clemson led 7-0 at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter.

