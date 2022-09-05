Dominant Clemson D looks as advertised in first half

Clemson struggled offensively to start Monday night’s game against Georgia Tech, but the Tigers’ defense certainly came ready to play – from the very first play from scrimmage.

Sophomore safety and 2021 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Andrew Mukuba intercepted a deep pass from Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims on the first offensive snap of the game, and that was the start of what was a dominant first two quarters of play by the Tigers’ D.

Clemson’s defense yielded only a field goal in the first half of Monday’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, helping the fourth-ranked Tigers to a 14-3 lead over the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers’ defense — expected to be one of, if not the best in the country — certainly looked as advertised in the first two quarters.

A disruptive Clemson defensive line and stingy overall unit posted five tackles for loss in the first half while limiting Georgia Tech to just 24 rushing yards, eight first downs and 135 total yards.

Georgia Tech went 1-of-8 on third down and averaged 1.7 yards per carry.

Sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter paced Clemson’s D with seven total tackles, including six solo and a tackle for loss, and also forced a fumble. Defensive end KJ Henry and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee each recorded 1.5 tackles for loss.

CLEMSON PICKS OFF GEORGIA TECH ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME❗ pic.twitter.com/AwAk6IUaAG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2022