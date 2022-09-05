Former NFL player, current analyst: Clemson 'not as high and mighty' as recent years

This former NFL star and current analyst doesn’t have faith in Clemson.

Keyshawn Johnson — a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl receiver who is now an ESPN analyst and ESPN Radio host — spoke about the changes on Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff and doesn’t think Swinney’s Tigers are on the same level as they were in recent years when they won national titles in 2016 and 2018.

“Clemson is not as high and mighty as they were four or five years ago. They’re a different program now,” Johnson said.

“They’ve been depleted of coordinators over the last couple years that have gone on to become head coaches. When Chad Morris left to take the job at SMU, OK, they stayed the course. Tony Elliott was still there, stayed the course and did well. Brent Venables on the defensive side of the ball was still there. Jeff Scott was still there, then Jeff Scott leaves and goes to South Florida to become the head coach. Now all of a sudden Venables is at Oklahoma, and Elliott is at Virginia. That’s a lot to lose off a staff to think that they’re still going to be strong in the ACC.”

Wes Goodwin, who replaced Venables as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, and Brandon Streeter, who replaced Elliott as the offensive coordinator, will begin their first full season as the Tigers’ new coordinators tonight when Clemson kicks off its 2022 season at 8 p.m. against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tigers, coming off their 11th straight season of at least 10 wins in 2021, had won six straight ACC Championships and appeared in every College Football Playoff except the first in 2014, prior to missing out on the ACC title game and CFP last season.

