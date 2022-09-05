Standout Peach State DL attending tonight's game

A standout defensive lineman prospect from the Peach State will be at Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Monday evening in Atlanta.

Bryce Perry-Wright — 6-foot-3, 240-pound freshman in the class of 2026 — announced that he will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium via social media. Perry-Wright, who hails from Buford (Ga.) High School already holds offers from programs like Texas A&M and South Carolina.

He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp back on June 2. Since this is a Georgia Tech home game, Clemson will not be able to issue tickets to prospects like Perry-Wright, who is from about 45 minutes outside of downtown Atlanta.

The Clemson Insider has also confirmed that, in addition to Perry Wright, Clemson commits — four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell and four-star cornerback Branden Strozier — will be in attendance for tonight’s game.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @Brycepw5 on Twitter.

