Tour of Champions: 5-star Vizzina Photo Gallery

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by Briarwood Christian Friday night to see Clemson 5-star QB commit Christopher Vizzina in action. Vizzina accounted for more than 300 total yards and four total touchdowns in his team’s 36-29 victory over Chilton County (Clanton, Ala.).

Check out some pictures of Vizzina from Friday night’s contest in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

