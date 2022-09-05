Who did - and didn't - make the trip for Clemson's opener

ATLANTA — Clemson released its travel roster ahead of its season opener against Georgia Tech tonight, which is limited to 80 players since it’s an ACC game.

As expected, defensive end Xavier Thomas, receiver Adam Randall and freshman cornerback Myles Oliver did not make the trip. Thomas is recovering from a foot injury he sustained during fall camp while Randall continues to progress from ACL surgery he underwent this spring. Oliver sustained a season-ending shoulder surgery during camp.

Another defensive end, redshirt freshman Zaire Patterson, also didn’t make the trip. Neither did offensive lineman Mason Trotter. True freshmen who didn’t travel include defensive linemen Caden Story and Jaheim Lawson, linebacker Kobe McCloud, safety Kylon Griffin, tight end Josh Sapp and punter Jack Smith.

True freshmen that did make the trip include quarterback Cade Klubnik, safety Sherrod Covil, linebacker Wade Woodaz, receiver Antonio Williams, cornerbacks Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride Jr., running back Keith Adams Jr., linebacker T.J. Dudley and placekicker Robert Gunn. So did offensive linemen Collin Sadler and Blake Miller, who will get the start at right tackle.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 8 p.m.