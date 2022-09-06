Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

ATLANTA — Clemson’s defense dominated and the offense showed signs that this season might be different at the Tigers whipped Georgia Tech 41-10 Monday night.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!