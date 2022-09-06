Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Football

September 6, 2022

ATLANTA — Clemson’s defense dominated and the offense showed signs that this season might be different at the Tigers whipped Georgia Tech 41-10 Monday night.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

