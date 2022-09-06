Former Heisman winner makes bold prediction regarding Klubnik

A former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick was clearly impressed by what he saw from Clemson’s freshman quarterback in limited action Monday night.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson’s latest blue-chip signee at the position, came in and led the Tigers’ final touchdown drive in their 41-10 win over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The former five-star prospect and nation’s No. 1 QB in the 2022 recruiting class completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards on the lone drive he led, including a 3-yard scoring toss to Will Taylor.

Most of those snaps came in garbage time against defenders further down Tech’s depth chart because DJ Uiagalelei’s playing time was uninterrupted.

However, Robert Griffin III saw enough from Klubnik in the little playing time he had to make a bold prediction via Twitter regarding the Austin, Texas, native and the Tigers.

“Cade Klubnik will win Clemson a Natty before he leaves college,” wrote Griffin III, a current ESPN analyst who won the Heisman at Baylor in 2011 before being selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and playing quarterback for eight NFL seasons.

Klubnik impressed in his brief college debut and is certainly a winner. The Gatorade Player of the Year winner in Texas for 2021 and two-time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year (2020 and 2021) guided Westlake High School in Austin, Texas to three consecutive state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including the final two years as the starter.

Klubnik — who became the first quarterback to go undefeated as a starter while winning back-to-back state titles in Texas’ highest classification since Allen’s Kyler Murray — completed 481-of-687 (70.0 percent) career passes for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns vs. just seven interceptions while adding 197 carries for 1,319 rushing yards (6.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns.

