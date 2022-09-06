Good news for Wake Forest

Wake Forest announced some good news Tuesday regarding its star quarterback.

Sam Hartman has been medically cleared and is available to play this weekend in the team’s game at Vanderbilt, the school announced in a news release.

Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome on Aug. 9. His surgeon, Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, provided details on the signal-caller’s condition and how it was treated in the following statement:

Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.

“After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein. On Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great.

Hartman has 9,266 career passing yards, which ranks second in program history. He holds the program record with 72 career touchdown passes.

Clemson travels to Wake Forest on September 24.

