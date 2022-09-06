Swinney reveals that freshman wideout 'could've played' Monday night

While this true freshman receiver didn’t travel to Atlanta, Adam Randall has been making swift progress in his recovery from ACL surgery in the spring.

So much so that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes that he could’ve played in the Tigers’ 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

“Honestly, he could’ve played tonight,” Swinney said following Clemson’s 31-point win. “They’re just kind of holding him back.”

Of course, Swinney is referring to Clemson’s athletic trainers, who likely held out Randall as a precaution.

Swinney said that Randall had a full week and a half of practice — all on the scout team. He’ll also do scout team as Clemson prepares to play Furman this Saturday at Memorial Stadium for the program’s home opener.

“Y’all wait til you see Adam Randall,” Swinney said. “Don’t forget about him. He’s pretty good.”

Randall received rave reviews from coaches and teammates for both his play and maturity as a first-year player during the spring before his injury. Barring any setbacks for the former Myrtle Beach High standout, Clemson’s plan is still for the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder to immediately be thrown into the rotation out wide when he’s able to play.

Right now, that seems to be sooner than later.

“That’s a nice guy to add to the equation for sure,” Swinney added.

