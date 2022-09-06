Swinney updates injury status of team after season opener

During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ season-opening, 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Swinney was asked if Clemson had any players get banged up during the game.

“Just some typical game stuff,” he said. “Right now, not anybody that I see being out. We’ll see where a couple of these guys are.”

“Today is like a Sunday in our normal world (normal game week schedule),” Swinney added. “Sometimes you’ve got some guys on Sunday that by Wednesday you’re good and ready to go. So, we don’t really have that luxury. But we’ve got a couple guys kind of banged up, but nothing serious with anyone.”

Clemson will return to action this Saturday when the Tigers host their home opener against Furman Paladins. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

