Watch Clemson Trophy Celebration

ATANTA — Clemson defeated Georgia Tech to start the 2022 season. After the win the Tigers had a postgame celebration similar to a bowl game.
Watch the postgame celebration and the presentation of the leather helmet.
Antonio Williams is a special talent, and the stud freshman receiver flashed his potential while making a strong debut Monday night during No. 4 Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles as he talked about the Tigers win over Georgia Tech to start the season. Swinney discussed the play of both quarterbacks and much more after the 41-10 (…)
ATLANTA — Clemson’s defense dominated and the offense showed signs that this season might be different at the Tigers whipped Georgia Tech 41-10 Monday night. Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart (…)
While this true freshman receiver didn’t travel to Atlanta, Adam Randall has been making swift progress in his recovery from ACL surgery in the spring. So much so that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (…)
ATLANTA – D.J. Uiagalelei played the first three quarters and change during Clemson’s opening win over Georgia Tech late Monday night. Then Cade Klubnik came on and led the Tigers’ final touchdown drive. (…)
ATLANTA — As Clemson’s offense provided similar angst that last year’s unit provided, the defensive unit bogged down Georgia Tech in Monday night’s 41-10 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Behind a gritty (…)
It was a rough start for DJ Uiagalelei, but the Clemson quarterback stepped up late in the first half and came through again at an important point in the second half to help the fourth-ranked Tigers to (…)
ATLANTA – No. 4 Clemson (1-0) began its season with a win over Georgia Tech (0-1) tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long way in determining the outcome, a turning (…)
Clemson put together a nice drive toward the end of the third quarter to extend its lead over Georgia Tech on Monday night. DJ Uiagalelei rushed for a 9-yard score with 1:18 left in the third frame, giving (…)
ATLANTA — Fourth-ranked Clemson led Georgia Tech, 14-3, at halftime of Monday night’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery from the first two (…)