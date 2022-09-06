Watch Clemson Trophy Celebration

Watch Clemson Trophy Celebration

Football

Watch Clemson Trophy Celebration

By September 6, 2022 10:53 am

By |

ATANTA — Clemson defeated Georgia Tech to start the 2022 season.  After the win the Tigers had a postgame celebration similar to a bowl game.

Watch the postgame celebration and the presentation of the leather helmet.

Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home