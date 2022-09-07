Bart Boatwright's Celebration Photo Gallery

Bart Boatwright's Celebration Photo Gallery

Football

Bart Boatwright's Celebration Photo Gallery

By September 7, 2022 7:49 am

By |

When the Tigers win they celebrate.  Following the 41-10 win over Georgia Tech Clemson had plenty to celebrate.

Check out some more great pictures from the celebration and the atmosphere in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Bart Boatwright’s  Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

24m

During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about this freshman linebacker and if the Tigers have decided that they definitely won’t (…)

17hr

Wake Forest announced some good news Tuesday regarding its star quarterback. Sam Hartman has been medically cleared and is available to play this weekend in the team’s game at Vanderbilt, the school (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home