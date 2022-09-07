Swinney gives the latest on redshirts

During his post-practice availability via Zoom on Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about this freshman linebacker and if the Tigers have decided that they definitely won’t redshirt him this season.

Wade Woodaz made a big impact for the Tigers on special teams Monday night, blocking a punt in his collegiate debut against Georgia Tech. He shared team special teams player of the game honors for the season-opening win over the Yellow Jackets.

“No, he’s going to play. He’ll play,” Swinney said when asked about Woodaz. “That’s why we started him (on special teams). He’s a guy that will definitely play, unless something happens. He’s definitely a guy that we need.”

While Woodaz saw action on the field Monday night, Swinney noted that the Tigers decided not to play some other freshmen like linebacker T.J. Dudley, wide receiver Cole Turner and running back Keith Adams Jr.

“We held a couple guys. We played a lot of guys,” Swinney said. “But we held Dudley, we held Cole, we held Adams. Those are guys off the top of my head that we could’ve got in, but we held them. We’ll kind of hold out and save them here for as we move forward. But other than that, we were able to play a bunch of guys that traveled with us with the 80 (80-man travel roster).”

Of course, college football’s redshirt rules allow a player to compete in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!