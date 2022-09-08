Miller explains why he chose Clemson, what set it apart

When he committed to Clemson on Oct. 28, 2020, Blake Miller became the first member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class to commit to the Tigers.

The highly touted offensive lineman, who was a national top-150 prospect per Rivals, chose Clemson over Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Florida and numerous other prominent programs on his lengthy offer list.

Miller enrolled at Clemson in January, and reflecting on his college decision while meeting with the media Wednesday, the Strongsville (Ohio) High School product – who never missed a game in his prep career and did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts as the starting left tackle – explained why he wanted to be a Tiger and what set Clemson apart during the recruiting process.

“Just coming here, the environment was so much better than any place I had ever seen,” Miller said. “It was just the care for the players, the development. But also, the D-line we had here, going against them in practice every day, it’d be very difficult not to get better.

“So, the environment was amazing, and just the way that Coach Swinney cares about his players. The trust and development is amazing, and I love that.”

Fast forward from when he pledged to Clemson to this past Monday night, Miller started at right tackle in the season opener against Georgia Tech, becoming only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for the Tigers since 1944 – joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder played 69 snaps in the Tigers’ 41-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“I’d say it was definitely kind of surreal, being able to walk out there,” Miller said of the experience in his college debut. “Just a year ago, I was watching college football on TV, now I’m out there playing. So, it was definitely a surreal experience, really crazy. Definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!