Packer wants to see more snaps for Klubnik

ACC Network’s Mark Packer shared his thoughts on the Clemson quarterback situation during the ACC PM show. In a segment where the hosts gave three words for the quarterbacks in the league Packer’s choice for Klubnik were something many Clemson fans share.

Packer’s response was “more snaps please”.

“If you watched the entire game he got in with about a little bit over five minutes to go,” Packer shared with the audience. “He walked in there and he was what 4-6 for 49 yards, touchdown pass and he ran one time. But was throwing laser beams. It looked like there was a little energy. All of a sudden windows were like zoop there it is. That is where it is supposed to be.”

Packer hopes to see more of the freshmen when that Tigers take on Furman Saturday in Death Valley.

“Obviously he has good speed. We saw him rolling out and he looked completely comfortable throwing on the run. A highly, highly recruited player. I always say I don’t worry whether 5-stars or 4-stars or 2-stars. Tell me when you get on campus and show me something. I just need to see more snaps please. That is where I am at with him,” said Packer.

The ACC Network host believes Swinney has a process he will follow based on who is earning playing time.

“I know there are going to be all kinds of arguments oh he ought to be starting. Hey Dabo Swinney is pretty consistent if you know him at all. You have to earn your right to be on that team. You have to earn your right to start. He believes DJ has put in the work and earned the right to be the starter. That doesn’t mean he stays there just because of who he is. You have to stay there and perform at the ultimate level,” said Packer.

“So I will be intrigued to see what the Tigers do this week as they write a nice big fat check to Furman and beat them all over the yard to see how many more snaps Cade Klubnik gets this weekend in Death Valley.”

