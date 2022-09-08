What We Heard: Will Taylor

Wide receiver Will Taylor spoke to media on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Furman.

Taylor, who caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik against Georgia Tech, was candid about coming back from a torn ACL and how the severity of the injury made that touchdown special.

“It was a very special moment for me and my family,” he said. “It has been a long 10-month process, so for me I was just ready to get back out there and compete at a high level. And more than anything, just thankful to be out there, compete and be healthy.”

With a Monday night game, it is a quicker-than-usual turnaround for the Tigers this week. However, Taylor expressed excitement and enthusiasm for the opening game in Death Valley.

“It’s been a while for me since I have been able to play a game in Death Valley,” he said. “I’m excited to get back out there and just be back in front of our great fan base, get back out there with my brothers.”

Taylor suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season when Clemson faced Boston College. Taylor reflected on the 10-month recovery and how influential it was to speak to others players on the team who had endured that same recovery process.

“I talked to a bunch of guys who went through the same process, and that’s part of it,” he said. “That’s part of life, and you need to learn from it and move on. It ended up being good in the end.”

He also noted that he talked with Amari Rodgers, who gave him advice about coming back from an ACL injury. Taylor leaned on his teammates with the similar recovery experiences to help aid him in his own process.

Taylor also reflected on the special relationship he shares with freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams, who was prep teammates with Taylor at Dutch Fork High School. Taylor expressed the gratitude he has to be able to compete alongside Williams at the slot receiver position.

“I actually enjoy it because he teaches me a lot,” he said. “It’s my first year playing receiver, and I kind of watch him, how he does things and the way he runs routes. Because that’s the way it should be done.

“The way he moves his body and influences the type of routes. His speed is like no other. He’s got a special tool in his speed. Not many people who play football have what he’s got. He’s going to be really special when he leaves here and the rest of the year.”

Taylor was positive about the Clemson offense and both D.J. Uiagalelei and Klubnik’s performances on Monday night. Taylor felt that what he saw in camp reflected in both of their performances versus Georgia Tech.

“D.J. and Cade, I thought they had a really good night,” he said. “That’s what I expected. That’s what we have been seeing all month during camp, and it was just like practice.”

