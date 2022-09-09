Catching up with Clemson TE commit Markus Dixon

It’s no secret that Markus Dixon is chomping at the bit and ready to hit the ground running on his senior season.

Clemson’s three-star tight end commit out of Warminster (PA.) Archbishop Wood Catholic is due for a bump in the rankings and that starts with his senior campaign, which won’t officially kick off until Friday, Sept. 9

Dixon recently told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview that on his way out the door and before he heads off to Clemson, he “definitely” wants to win a state championship, which has been at the forefront of his mind for the previous four years.

While that’s his only true goal, Dixon also wants to improve upon his blocking before he officially becomes a Tiger, something he couldn’t be more excited to do, along with the rest of Clemson’s class of 2023 commits.

“I can honestly say, first and foremost, it’s gonna be one of the most, if not, the most dynamic classes that Clemson has ever seen,” Dixon said. “That’s with the coaches agreeing on that and emphasizing my statement. Besides that, they’re great people. They’re funny, and great to be around. Just that whole (official visit) weekend, I always take flashback moments and just think about it.”

Dixon, who was the lone Clemson commit at the time that was unable to make the program’s All-In Cookout, said that it would’ve made a slight difference, as well as another great moment to see his future teammates again.

“I can’t wait to see them,” he said. “We’re trying to put together a game that we’re all trying to go to this upcoming fall.”

In the meantime, Dixon continues to build a relationship with his future teammates, specifically his fellow tight end commit in Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy four-star Olsen Patt Henry.

“Ever since that first day, we’ve been tight. Now, we’re at the point where we’re even teaching the lingo from Naples, Florida (Henry’s hometown) and Philly. Honestly, I’m just happy that Olsen is just a great guy I can be around in the tight end room.”

He’s in a group chat with both Henry and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, who served as Dixon’s primary recruiter during the recruiting process. Dixon said that they talk to each other a couple of days throughout the week, just keeping each other updated enough through their busy schedules.

As he further develops his relationship with his future position coach, he’s further built one with his future offensive coordinator as well.

“Coach Streeter’s my man,” Dixon said. “He’s a funny guy. From the rip, he told me, ‘We’re doing something great here, especially with our tight ends.’ From Day 1, he’s just been improving with the relationship and the chemistry.”

Dixon, of course, will be keeping tabs on how Streeter and Richardson utilize the tight end in Clemson’s offense this season. He said that’ll likely be one of the most important things for him when it comes to watching Clemson play this season.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!