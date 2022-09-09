Jesse Palmer makes bold prediction about Clemson offense

During halftime of Friday’s night’s game between Louisville and Central Florida Jesse Palmer discussed which team would win the ACC this season.

The pick for the winner wasn’t surprising but he made a bold prediction during his comments.

“I think it is going to be Clemson,” Palmer said on ESPN. “We already know their defense is going to be dominant. Their defensive line is going to reek havoc verses every opponent they play. But I expect the true freshman Cade Klubnik to takeover at starting quarterback. And because of his playmaking ability I think he is going to spark this offense. I think he is going to galvanize them.

The former Gator believes the schedule helps the Tigers this season.

“When you look at the schedule big games against NC State and Miami at home this year for Clemson. I think that is huge. I think they will get back to being ACC champs.”

