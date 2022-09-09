What We Heard: Wade Woodaz

True freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz, made his name known in his first game as a Clemson Tiger.

This past Monday in his collegiate debut against Georgia Tech. Woodaz blocked a punt making it the first time Clemson has produced two blocked punts in a single game since 2007.

Woodaz spoke with reporters Wednesday explaining what it felt like to make an impact this early in the season and his college career.

“It felt like out of my body, it felt like a dream,” said Woodaz “I was thinking, I’m going to block this thing, I am going to give it everything I’ve got, and I got through the first layer, and the upback wasn’t there, and I was like hmm.. there’s the punter, and then I laid out and made the play.”

Woodaz’s humor and entertaining manner made the play seem much more simple than it is. However, before fall camp, Woodaz explained how he was concerned about his physical and mental abilities. He did not think that he was where he needed to be to play at this caliber and he attributes his boost of confidence to the older guys on the defense.

“The guys in front of me, like our linebacker room is loaded… They have helped me progress so much just like mentally…I came in not very confident in myself (physically), I didn’t think I was ready, but they helped me get there mentally, and then I knew what I was doing. I realized by just making plays that I am there physically.”

Coming in at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds it is easy to see the parallels that Woodaz has to that of former Tiger, Isaiah Simmons. Simmons was drafted as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

“Definitely body type wise, we’re both tall and long,” Woodaz said with a chuckle.

“Coach Swinney mentioned how I was similar to Isaiah Simmons, and Isaiah came in and redshirted so I was thinking I was going to do a similar thing, but I got the mental aspect down and I was just able to make plays off of knowing what to do.”

With a quick turnaround heading into the first home game this Saturday against Furman, Woodaz is eager to get his chance to play in Death Valley.

“I am definitely excited to go and play in front of our fans because we’ve got the best fans in the nation and my family are going to be there as well, so I’m excited for it,” he said.

