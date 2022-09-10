Analyst says Uiagalelei's performance 'gives people a little bit of a chill pill'

During ACC Network’s broadcast of Clemson’s home opener vs. Furman on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley, color commentator Roddy Jones weighed in on DJ Uiagalelei’s performance in the first two quarters against the Paladins.

Uiagalelei went 15-of-18 for 203 yards and a touchdown in the first half, helping the Tigers take a 28-9 lead into the locker room. The junior quarterback also led Clemson in rushing yards at the half with 33 yards on four carries.

“I think he is having the type of performance that calms some of the heat that’s going on around that position,” said Jones, a former Georgia Tech star running back.

“Now, the question coming in about accuracy, about his ability when the pocket breaks down a little bit, those are still going to be there until you have a body of work to prove it. But this is what you want to see. When it looks like what it’s supposed to look like, it gives people a little bit of a chill pill when you’ve got the five-star freshman who’s the No. 1 quarterback in the country behind you.”

That five-star freshman, Cade Klubnik, made an appearance in the first half of Saturday’s game, entering on Clemson’s fourth possession. He went 0-for-1 passing on the lone drive of the half for Clemson that resulted in a punt.

The Tigers scored a touchdown on all four of the possessions led by Uiagalelei in the first half. He then began the second half with an 9-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins on Clemson’s first possession of the third quarter.