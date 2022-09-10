Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson shows support for Bresee's sister

Football

September 10, 2022

By and |

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for fourth-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Furman this afternoon, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led Tiger Walk as he, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson players wore “E11a Strong” T-shirts to show support for Bresee’s sister who is battling brain cancer.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.

