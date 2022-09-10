Clemson handles Furman in first home win of season

As Clemson’s offense seemingly turned a corner in the program’s home opener of the 2022 season, the defense didn’t seem to have the same sting in its 31-point win over Georgia Tech.

Behind one of the best efforts of D.J. Uiagalelei’s career, Clemson strung together five touchdown scoring drives, which proved to be enough for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

After putting up four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes, Clemson outscored Furman just 7-3 in the second-half.

Taking a 19-point lead into halftime, Clemson didn’t need to come firing out of the gate. And the Tigers didn’t until Barrett Carter recorded his first career interception on Furman’s first second-half drive.

That placed the ball back in the hands of Uiagalelei, who was back under center for Clemson’s first offensive possession of the second half and remained as such until well into the fourth quarter.

On Clemson’s first offensive possession of the second half, all Uiagalelei had to do was hand the ball off to Will Shipley, who had rushes of 10, 13 and 18 yards. But once Shipley got the Tigers into the red zone, it was Uiagalelei who took over. The junior signal-caller threw a back shoulder touchdown pass to Beaux Collins for nine yards. It was their second connection of the afternoon and third of the season.

Shipley finished Saturday’s game with 68 rushing yards on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns. It was Shipley’s sixth multi-touchdown game of his young career. Clemson’s rushing attack as a whole was much more sound than its season opener on Monday. The Tigers rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Shipley had two rushing scores, while Kobe Pace added another.

Uiagalelei, who finished Saturday’s contest with 321 passing yards, has now thrown for over 210 yards in the first two games of the season, something he did just twice during his first season as a starter.

Over more than three quarters, Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 passes (78%) with two touchdown passes and an interception.

While Saturday was Uiagalelei’s most efficient day operating under center to date, he didn’t leave Memorial Stadium without a miscue.

During the end of the third quarter, there appeared to be a miscommunication between Uiagalelei and Brannon Spector. On an option route, Clemson’s quarterback seemed to think that the junior receiver, who hails from Calhoun (Ga.), would keep continuing his route. Instead, the ball flailed off Spector’s fingertips and into the waiting hands of Kam Brinson.

Down by 23 and time against them, Furman had a chance to get itself back in Saturday’s game. Bryan Bresee and Sheridan Jones had other ideas, however, stopping the Paladins in their tracks and forcing Furman to turn the ball over on downs.

While Huff didn’t have the day that his quarterback counterpart did, Furman’s senior quarterback kept the score closer than it likely should’ve been. Clemson held Furman to 12 offensive points — two field goals, a touchdown and a missed extra point.

Huff completed 30-of-39 passes for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

After Will Taylor muffed a punt, Furman had yet another chance to put more points on the board, but players like LaVonta Bentley, who had six tackles (2.5 for loss) and a sack, answered the bell.

Clemson stuffed Furman on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line to seal the win.

Next Up

Clemson will play host to Louisana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17, for what will be the Tigers’ first night game in The Valley for the 2022 season.

