Clemson strikes quickly in home opener vs. Furman

Clemson took the opening kickoff of Saturday’s home opener vs. Furman at Death Valley and went right down the field to score the first touchdown of the contest less than four minutes in.

Will Shipley punched the ball in from 1 yard out at the 11:46 mark of the first quarter for his third rushing touchdown of the young season that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead following the extra point.

DJ Uiagalelei helped set up the score with a 40-yard completion to Beaux Collins on third-and-6 and a 26-yard connection with Joseph Ngata, also on third-and-6, the second of which put the Tigers at the Furman 1-yard line.

It was a seven-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 3:14.

