Clemson's family feel resonates with priority recruit during official visit

The Clemson Insider checked in with a priority recruit who was on campus this past weekend.

Cumberland (MD.) Bishop Walsh School four-star Mike Williams took an official visit, as he begins to narrow down his recruitment, which has been spearheaded by Clemson assistant coach Sean Dixon.

The top-100 national recruit is a combo guard, who can play both ends of the floor. Williams says that he plays defense very well and feels like it’s one of the strong suits of his game.

He went into more detail on his official visit to Clemson in a phone interview with The Clemson Insider earlier this week.

“Man, it was great,” Williams said. “It was a great visit. It was like a family there, honestly. Everyone was very genuine. It was just a great environment to be in.”

“Really just how genuine everyone was,” Williams said when asked what stood out about his official visit. “You know how some people try to put on a facade or something? Trying to be really happy, but they don’t really care about you. When I was down there, it kind of felt like they really did care about me. It was really like a family down there.”

Williams spoke highly of Dixon, who is in his first season as a Clemson assistant. He played at Presbyterian, where he also got his start in coaching. Dixon, a native of Marietta, Georgia, spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Middle Tennessee State.

Before that, Dixon spent five seasons on staff at UNC-Asheville, helping the Bulldogs win the Big South tournament championship in 2016, a share of the regular-season conference title in 2017 and the outright championship in 2018. He also served as Asheville’s recruiting coordinator.

“It’s been great (getting recruited by Dixon),” Williams said. “He’s a very good coach, a very great recruiter as well. He’s a very good guy all around. There’s not much you can really say bad about him.”

What part of Clemson’s recruiting pitch resonated the most with Williams?

“They are really building a relationship,” he said. “When I got down there, I felt like I already knew ‘em, even though I haven’t seen none of the guys and stuff before, like even before I came down there, some of the players were contacting me, making sure I was good and just things like that. It just really feels like a family down there.”

According to Williams, Clemson is looking for him to score the ball, play a little bit of point guard and also lock up on defense, while also having the chance to play alongside Dillon Hunter.

“I feel like I would fit into the system very well,” he said.

As far as a decision is concerned, Williams would like to have one made before the start of his senior season, but couldn’t give an exact timetable for when that might take place. Clemson was his first official visit and he’s set up additional officials to DePaul, Wake Forest, Syracuse and LSU. He’ll also be taking an unofficial visit to VCU.

