Does Joey Galloway see Clemson winning the ACC again?

During the halftime report of Louisville’s eventual 20-14 win at UCF on Friday night, ESPN’s Joey Galloway weighed in on whether he’s taking Clemson or the field to win the ACC Championship this season.

The former Ohio State and NFL receiver is picking the Tigers.

“I think I am going to go Clemson also,” he said. “I think Florida State is now interesting after getting that opening-weekend win. I think Miami is going to be interesting.”

Galloway is sold on the Tigers’ defense but isn’t sure about their offense, though he doesn’t believe DJ Uiagalelei “played that bad” in the season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

“The Clemson defense is a difference maker. I don’t know about the offense,” he said. “They didn’t look like we expected them to look the first week. I didn’t think DJ U played that bad when I went back and watched the film, but the offense just didn’t click yet. A lot of times they left the running back in to help the offensive line. They got to get things going.”

Clemson hosts its home opener against Furman at Death Valley this afternoon (3:30 p.m., ACC Network).

